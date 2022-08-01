Brokerage Nordic Energy Partners Hires Senior Energy Specialist From Bunker Holding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hansen was previously a business development manager for Bunker Holding in Denmark. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels brokerage Nordic Energy Partners has hired a senior energy specialist in Denmark.

Kim Post Hansen has joined the firm's Hovedstaden office as a senior energy specialist as of this month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Hansen was previously a business development manager for Bunker Holding in Denmark from February 2021 to May of this year, and had earlier worked for World Fuel Services from 2015 to 2021.

Hansen's focus will mostly be on conventional bunkers in the immediate term, but the company will follow market developments in alternative fuels to look out for opportunities there, he told Ship & Bunker on Monday.