BUNKER JOBS: Malik Energy Seeks Supply and Logistical Worker in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Aalborg office. Image Credit: Malik Energy

Marine fuel supplier Malik Energy is seeking to hire a supply and logistical worker to support its physical supply operations in Denmark.

The firm is looking for candidates with fluent English and experience from the shipping or forwarding industries, it said in a job advertisement on its website. The role is based in the firm's Aalborg office.

"Experience from the bunker industry is not a must, but we expect that you are comfortable in dealing with professional clients seeking your advice and assistance in complicated logistical matters," the company said.

The advertisement lists the following focus areas for the role:

Coordinating the logistics on imports and direct supplies to vessels

Daily contact to trucking companies and other logistical partners

Servicing our contract clients

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.