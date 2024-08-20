The Bunker Firm Hires Bunker Trader in Fredericia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ersin Dagyaran has joined the company as a bunker trader in Fredericia as of this month. Image Credit: The Bunker Firm

Marine fuel trading company The Bunker Firm has hired a new bunker trader in Fredericia.

Ersin Dagyaran has joined the company as a bunker trader in Fredericia as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Dagyaran is in the process of completing a master's degree in economics and business administration at Aalborg University Business School.

"With a robust background in economics and business administration, Ersin brings expertise and skillset to strengthen our team and support our mission forward," the company said in the post.

"We're confident that his expertise and enthusiasm will deliver remarkable results to our stakeholders.

"His arrival marks a new chapter for The Bunker Firm."