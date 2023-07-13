Goodfuel New Offering Biomethanol Bunkers in ARA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Biomethanol bnkers available in Amsterdam. File Image / Pixabay

Goodfuel today announced it is now offering 100% biogenic biomethanol bunkers in the ARA region - that is, methanol produced fully from organic material.

Truck-to-ship deliveries of the product are available upon request.

Goodfuel says the supply is being made available in collaboration with FincoEnergies who has adapted its supply chain to ensure availability of the product.

"We see biomethanol as an effective and scalable way to reduce emissions in the maritime sector in the short term, especially when compared to alternative energy carriers such as ammonia and hydrogen," said Daan Faber, Project Manager Business Innovation at FincoEnergies.

"It is valuable to see that our partners share this vision. Thanks to the great collaboration with Port of Amsterdam, we can now start supplying this sustainable fuel.”

With the number of methanol-capable vessels small but growing, Goodfuel says it now wants to expand the use of biomethanol within the maritime industry.

Methanol is widely expected to play a key role in the future marine fuel mix and in recent years there has been a surge of interest in the alternative bunker fuel.

Maersk, CMA CGM, and Evergreen are among those having placed significant orders for methanol-powered tonnage in addition to a host of methanol retrofits that are planned.

This year methanol has also been edging out LNG in popularity for new build orders.