EMEA News
Capital Ship Management Takes Delivery of Two-LNG Ready Tankers
The two crude oil tankers have been built by China’s New Times Shipbuilding. Image Credit: Capital Ship Management
Greek firm Capital Ship Management has taken delivery of two 115,621 DWT tankers from China's New Times Shipbuilding.
The tankers, M/T Aisopos and M/T Aiolos, will sail under the Greek flag, Capital Ship Management said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.
Both tankers are LNG-ready, meaning they will initially operate on conventional marine fuels but could be retrofitted in the future to run on LNG.
Capital Ship Management currently operates a fleet of 32 tankers, which includes 13 very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and a total DWT capacity of 6 million mt.
The company has invested heavily in LNG-ready newbuilds.
An LNG-ready vessel is designed to accommodate the future retrofitting of essential equipment such as LNG storage tanks and related propulsion systems.