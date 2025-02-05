Capital Ship Management Takes Delivery of Two-LNG Ready Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two crude oil tankers have been built by China’s New Times Shipbuilding. Image Credit: Capital Ship Management

Greek firm Capital Ship Management has taken delivery of two 115,621 DWT tankers from China's New Times Shipbuilding.

The tankers, M/T Aisopos and M/T Aiolos, will sail under the Greek flag, Capital Ship Management said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Both tankers are LNG-ready, meaning they will initially operate on conventional marine fuels but could be retrofitted in the future to run on LNG.

Capital Ship Management currently operates a fleet of 32 tankers, which includes 13 very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and a total DWT capacity of 6 million mt.

The company has invested heavily in LNG-ready newbuilds.

An LNG-ready vessel is designed to accommodate the future retrofitting of essential equipment such as LNG storage tanks and related propulsion systems.