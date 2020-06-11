Hamburg Port Authority Sees LNG Bunkering as 'Increasingly Important' for Cruise Industry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The CEO of the Hamburg Port Authority has welcomed the development of LNG infrastructure in the region. File Image / Pixabay

LNG as a bunker fuel is playing 'an increasingly important role' for the cruise industry, according to the Hamburg Port Authority.

The port authority's CEO met the managing director of German LNG Terminal GmbH this week to discuss the increasing use of natural gas, the terminal company said in a statement on its website Wednesday.

"LNG is playing an increasingly important role as a low-emission fuel in the cruise industry, as well as for container ships," Jens Meier, CEO of the Hamburg Port Authority, said in the statement.

"LNG is a building block for even greater sustainability at the port."

German LNG Terminal is a joint venture seeking to build and operate an LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel, near Hamburg.