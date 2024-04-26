Sohar Port Drafts Metcore International for Mass Flow Meter Implementation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port authority at Sohar has brought in technology firm Metcore International to assist with its implementation of mass flow meter use in bunkering.

SOHAR Port and Freezone has formalised an agreement with Metcore International for the implementation of and training support for mass flow meters at the Omani port, Metcore said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The port authority announced in February that it would make the use of MFMs, regulated to ISO 22192 standards, a requirement for all marine fuel supply at the port.

TFG Marine announced its plans to set up a physical supply operation at the port the same month.

"We are very supportive in taking the right approach for MFM system implementation with harmonised best practices and in conformance with ISO 22192 standards," Darrick Pang, managing director of Metcore, said in the post.

"We are honoured to bring our expertise to support SOHAR Port and Freezone in its upward trajectory as among the world's fastest-growing port with free zone developments."