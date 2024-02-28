Sohar Makes Mass Flow Meters Mandatory for Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port authority will now make the use of MFMs, regulated to ISO 22191 standards, a requirement for all marine fuel supply at the port. Image Credit: SOHAR Port and Freezone

SOHAR Port and Freezone in Oman has made the use of mass flow meters mandatory for bunker deliveries within its jurisdiction.

Earlier in the week TFG Marine announced it would be the first international firm to set up bunker supply at Sohar, with an MFM-fitted barge on its way to launch the operation within a few months.

The port authority will now make the use of MFMs, regulated to ISO 22191 standards, a requirement for all marine fuel supply at the port.

Singapore has had mandatory MFM use in place since 2017, and Rotterdam is set to impose the regulation from 2026. Fujairah has discussed following suit, but no timeline for that change is currently in place.

"This strategic move, which mandates the use of Mass Flow Meters (MFM) for fuel supplies, positions SOHAR as a pioneer in the Middle East, fostering enhanced operational efficiency and market competitiveness while supporting the development of bunker market," SOHAR Port and Freezone said in the statement.