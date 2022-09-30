Netherlands Coastguard Reports Small Oil Spill Off IJmuiden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A crack formed in one of the vessel's oil tanks, causing a small amount of oil to leak into the water. Image Credit: Netherlands Coastguard

A small oil spill has been reported in the Netherlands after a fishing vessel collided with a chemical tanker.

The chemical tanker Golden Daisy collided with a fishing vessel off IJmuiden early on Thursday morning, the Netherlands Coastguard reported in a statement on its website.

A crack formed in one of the vessel's oil tanks, causing a small amount of oil to leak into the water.

The Golden Daisy remains at anchor, while the fishing vessel has returned to the harbour under its own power.

The Maritime Police and Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate are investigating the collision, with assistance from the Coastguard patrol vessel the Osprey.