Monjasa Appoints Trading Manager in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tsokopoulos has worked for Monjasa since August 2017. Image Credit: Minas Tsokopoulos / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has appointed a trading manager in its Greek office.

Minas Tsokopoulos has been appointed Monjasa's trading manager in Athens as of last month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile last week.

Tsokopoulos has worked for Monjasa since August 2017, serving previously as a senior bunker consultant in Athens and before that as a trader and then senior trader in Cyprus.

Monjasa opened its Athens office in November 2021 with a view to increasing its sales among the Greek shipping community. The office was the company's 12th worldwide at the time of its opening.