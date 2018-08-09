OCM Opens Hamburg Office

Lars Doering will lead a new team of three traders. Image Credit: OCM

OceanConnect Marine (OCM) today announced the opening of a new office in Hamburg.

Lars Doering, previously Head of International Sales and Commercial Director for Bomin, will lead a new team of three traders.

He is joined by Oliver Grunau and Karsten Kurth, both of whom have previously spent considerable time at Bomin, and more recently Arte Bunkering.

All three are fluent in German and English.

"We've had interest in opening a Hamburg office for quite some time, and consider ourselves fortunate to have found such an experienced and professional team with which to begin," said S.I. Shim, Managing Director of OceanConnect Marine.

"Clients in Germany and worldwide will be well-served by their expertise."

The Hamburg office comes on the heels of staff additions to its team in Singapore.

Contact information for the new Hamburg team is as follows:



Lars Doering

Regional Director

Office: +49 40 99999 3100

Mobile: +49 1604356253

E-mail: ldoering@oceanconnectmarine.com



Oliver Grunau

Senior Trader

Office: +49 40 9999 3101

Mobile: +49 1731871121

E-mail: ogrunau@oceanconnectmarine.com



Karsten Kurth

Senior Trader Bunkers & Cargos

Office: +49 40 9999 3102

Mobile: +49 1731871181

E-mail: kkurth@oceanconnectmarine.com