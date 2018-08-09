EMEA News
OCM Opens Hamburg Office
OceanConnect Marine (OCM) today announced the opening of a new office in Hamburg.
Lars Doering, previously Head of International Sales and Commercial Director for Bomin, will lead a new team of three traders.
He is joined by Oliver Grunau and Karsten Kurth, both of whom have previously spent considerable time at Bomin, and more recently Arte Bunkering.
All three are fluent in German and English.
"We've had interest in opening a Hamburg office for quite some time, and consider ourselves fortunate to have found such an experienced and professional team with which to begin," said S.I. Shim, Managing Director of OceanConnect Marine.
"Clients in Germany and worldwide will be well-served by their expertise."
The Hamburg office comes on the heels of staff additions to its team in Singapore.
Contact information for the new Hamburg team is as follows:
Lars Doering
Regional Director
Office: +49 40 99999 3100
Mobile: +49 1604356253
E-mail: ldoering@oceanconnectmarine.com
Oliver Grunau
Senior Trader
Office: +49 40 9999 3101
Mobile: +49 1731871121
E-mail: ogrunau@oceanconnectmarine.com
Karsten Kurth
Senior Trader Bunkers & Cargos
Office: +49 40 9999 3102
Mobile: +49 1731871181
E-mail: kkurth@oceanconnectmarine.com