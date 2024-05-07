EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Chief Financial Planner in Middelfart
Marine fuels group Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a chief financial planner and analyst in Middelfart.
The company is looking for candidates with a relevant degree in business, finance or accounting and with advanced Excel skills, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
"As the chief financial planner and analyst, you will be a critical part of the continuous development and use of our group-wide data facilities," the company said in the advertisement.
"The team is the go-to specialist for any inquiries regarding our solution, and works closely with cross-functional teams, including our external developer team."
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Lead and motivate the FP&A team.
- Creating, updating, and maintaining financial models and detailed forecast of the company's future performance.
- Develop and maintain the business intelligence solution, ensuring data accuracy, reliability, and usability.
- Collaborate with stakeholders from across the organization to understand their data needs and provide data-driven recommendations.
- Performance analysis and data presentation to support decision processes.
- Act as the primary analyst for the business intelligence solution, identifying and resolving any issues and help our users understand the data they receive.
- Support our strategic journey towards a next level platform in close collaboration with Group IT and other finance departments.
