BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Chief Financial Planner in Middelfart

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a relevant degree in business, finance or accounting and with advanced Excel skills. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels group Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a chief financial planner and analyst in Middelfart.

The company is looking for candidates with a relevant degree in business, finance or accounting and with advanced Excel skills, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

"As the chief financial planner and analyst, you will be a critical part of the continuous development and use of our group-wide data facilities," the company said in the advertisement.

"The team is the go-to specialist for any inquiries regarding our solution, and works closely with cross-functional teams, including our external developer team."

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Lead and motivate the FP&A team.

Creating, updating, and maintaining financial models and detailed forecast of the company's future performance.

Develop and maintain the business intelligence solution, ensuring data accuracy, reliability, and usability.

Collaborate with stakeholders from across the organization to understand their data needs and provide data-driven recommendations.

Performance analysis and data presentation to support decision processes.

Act as the primary analyst for the business intelligence solution, identifying and resolving any issues and help our users understand the data they receive.

Support our strategic journey towards a next level platform in close collaboration with Group IT and other finance departments.

For more information, click here.