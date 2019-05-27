Platts: 0.5% Sulfur Price Assessments Start From July

Shipping industry:switching to low sulfur fuel. File image/Pixabay.

Price reporting agency S&P Global Platts will start publishing 0.5% bunker fuel prices from July 1.

These will be on a delivered and ex-wharf basis and the information will be available for key port around the world, the company has said.

"The new marine fuel 0.5% bunker assessments will conform to S&P Global Platts' methodology for high-sulfur bunker fuel," it said.

The company will carry on publishing high-sulfur bunker fuel assessments "at locations where they currently exist".

With the IMO2020 low sulfur bunker rule in place from the start of next year, most ship operators are expected to use the compliant 0.5% sulfur grade of bunker fuel.

A minority of operators will stick with high sulfur fuel oil as those ships will have emissions abatement systems, which are more commonly known as scrubbers, installed.