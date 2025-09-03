Glander International Bunkering Appoints New Managing Director in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Navarro has worked for the company since May 2019. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering has appointed a new managing director in Spain.

Valencia-based Alvaro Sierra Navarro has been promoted to the role of managing director as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

He has worked for the company since May 2019, starting out as a bunker and lubricant trader.

His predecessor, Hernan Ortiz, stepped down from his role at the company at the end of last month.

"Alvaro's journey with Glander International Bunkering began six years ago as a Junior Bunker Trader," the company said in the post.

"Through dedication, knowledge, and steady leadership, he advanced to Sales Manager - and now, Managing Director.

"Alvaro combines professionalism with a clear focus on excellence, leading by example and driving progress for the Valencia office."