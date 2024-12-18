Third Russian Tanker Damaged by Stormy Weather in Black Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker Volgoneft 109, carrying a fuel oil cargo, sent a distress signal on Tuesday off Kavkaz. File Image / Pixabay

A third Russian tanker has been damaged by stormy weather in the Black Sea.

The tanker Volgoneft 109, carrying a fuel oil cargo, sent a distress signal on Tuesday off Kavkaz, news agency Interfax reported.

The vessel is at anchor, and its cargo tank has been damaged, according to the report. At the time of the report no oil spill had been reported.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry has characterised the situation as 'not critical', with reports the vessel's hull itself has not been damaged.

This follows damage suffered by two other Russian tankers -- the Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239 -- in the area on December 15, which resulted in one death, 11 injuries and an oil spill.