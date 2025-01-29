BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Senior Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in bunker or fuel oil cargo trading. Image Credit: Imperium Commodity Search

A marine fuel trading firm and brokerage is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Dubai.

Recruitment company Imperium Commodity Search highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Tuesday, without naming the employer.

The company is described as 'a young, aggressively growing shipping and fuel trading/brokerage business ... [building] out their established business in Dubai in conjunction with launching their new European office in Copenhagen'.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in bunker or fuel oil cargo trading, as well as a network of suppliers and customers in the bunker fuel space.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Establishing your existing back to back trading client base into the firm and work to build a broad bunker and marine fuel/cargo trading business in the Dubai/wider Middle East and African marketplace

Responding rapidly to bunker enquiries and pricing requests, facilitating trading opportunities

Trade both truck and barge market in the Middle East and Africa region

Sourcing bunker and marine fuel, MGO, LSFO, Fuel Oil, Lubricants for shipowners, Charterers, Operators etc.

Maintaining an active client portfolio for the sale and trading of the above products

Keeping up to date with market news, commentary and analysis to capitalise on trading opportunity in the marine fuels space

Negotiate contracts for spot trade of bunker fuel/cargo

Work with senior management on desk expansion and growth in the mid-term, growing a wider bunker trading presence and business for the organisation

Where applicable, attending industry events and conferences for networking/business development purposes

For more information, click here.