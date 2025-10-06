Royal Caribbean Hires Bunker Holding's LNG Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Michael Behmerburg has moved on from Bunker Holding as the firm announces a pause in plans to launch LNG bunker physical supply. Image Credit: Michael Behmerburg / LinkedIn

Cruise firm Royal Caribbean has hired the former head of LNG at Bunker Holding as the marine fuels group puts its LNG bunkering plans on hold.

Michael Behmerburg has joined Royal Caribbean as its UK-based senior director of LNG operations as of October 1, he said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Behmerburg had been hired by Bunker Holding as its head of LNG physical operations in August 2024. But the company told Ship & Bunker last week that it would pause its entry into the LNG physical bunker supply market because of 'unfavourable market conditions'.

Behmerburg had previously worked for container line Hapag-Lloyd since 1987.

"I very much look forward to this new challenge, working with my new colleagues, and contributing to the company’s continued success," he said in Friday's post.

Cruise firms have been among the biggest early adopters of LNG as an alternative marine fuel.