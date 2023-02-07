BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Trader Role Open in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Consortio has not revealed the hiring company's name. Image Credit: Consortio

Recruitment firm Consortio Recruitment Group is seeking to recruit a bunker trader for a role in Dubai.

The firm highlighted the role in a job advertisement on its website on Monday, without revealing the name of the hiring company.

The advertisement cites the employer as 'one of the shipping industry's flagship brands' and 'one of the world's most recognised and respected companies'.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience as a bunker trader or purchaser.

"On offer is not only one of the most sought-after positions in the industry with a stand-out employer, but importantly there will be job security as the business looks to continue its impressive growth," Consortio said in the advertisement.

