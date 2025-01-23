Cavotec Secures Shore Power System Order from Global Shipowner

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Swiss cleantech company Cavotec has secured a €4 million ($4.16 million) order to supply containerised shore power systems to a global shipowner.

It will start delivering these systems from second half of this year, Cavotec said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Cavotec has not disclosed the buyer’s identity, but mentioned that the containerised shore power system can be installed while the ship is still sailing, allowing for retrofitting without disrupting the vessel’s operations.

“This order underscores the growing demand for our shore power retrofit solutions and reflects Cavotec’s ability to deliver innovative systems that meet the evolving needs of the shipping industry,” David Pagels, CEO of Cavotec, said.

Cavotec states that its shore power systems can be installed on a wide variety of ships, including bulk carriers and container ships. The systems can either be skid-mounted or welded onto the ship, with an option for weatherproof enclosures.

Shore power lets ships connect to the local grid while docked, reducing bunker fuel consumption, emissions and noise pollution.

Last week, the company announced that it has secured a deal to supply shore power systems for Italian ports.