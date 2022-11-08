Renault to use Wind Power to Move Cargo

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday November 8, 2022

French car maker Renault is to trial marine wind power to move cargo around the world.

The company has linked up with transatlantic wind-power specialist Neoline.

Fashion retailer Longchamps earmarked space in the shipping company's holds as early as 2021.

Renault is planning a commercial roll-on, roll-off service to start in 2024, according to motor industry news provider Car Magazine.

Around 300-400 vehicles can be shipped on each Neoline vessel, the report said.

Renault's interest in marine wind power goes back a number of years. The vehicle manufacturer was involved at the research stage of looking at the feasibility of using wind powered ships to transport commercial cargo.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com