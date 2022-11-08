Renault to use Wind Power to Move Cargo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Renault: harnessing power of wind at sea. File Image / Pixabay.

French car maker Renault is to trial marine wind power to move cargo around the world.

The company has linked up with transatlantic wind-power specialist Neoline.

Fashion retailer Longchamps earmarked space in the shipping company's holds as early as 2021.

Renault is planning a commercial roll-on, roll-off service to start in 2024, according to motor industry news provider Car Magazine.

Around 300-400 vehicles can be shipped on each Neoline vessel, the report said.

Renault's interest in marine wind power goes back a number of years. The vehicle manufacturer was involved at the research stage of looking at the feasibility of using wind powered ships to transport commercial cargo.