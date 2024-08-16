Hapag-Lloyd Hires Green Fuels Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nasr was previously a project developer for power-to-x projects for Scatec ASA. Image Credit: Hesham Nasr / LinkedIn

Container line Hapag-Lloyd has hired a green fuels business development manager in Hamburg.

Hesham Nasr has joined the company as its green fuels business development manager as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Nasr was previously a project developer for power-to-x projects for Scatec ASA from May 2022 to February of this year.

He had earlier worked for ECLAT in Italy from 2020 to 2022 and for InnoEnergy in Portugal from 2018 to 2020.

Nasr's new role will involve "managing the offtake and developing global opportunities in hydrogen derivatives such as green/low carbon methanol and ammonia," he said, as well as "facilitating and accelerating the decarbonisation commitment through establishing strategic partnerships, deal execution capabilities, business cases and portfolio optimization."