BUNKER JOBS: Specialist Bunker and Cargo Sales Trader

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan is the director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Maritime Recruitment Company is searching for a specialist bunker and physical sales trader on behalf of a boutique independent bunker trading and physical player that is growing its footprint in the South West African market.

Based in the firm's offices in South West Europe, the role will entail growing the firms existing market share amongst a diverse range of clients that range from international fishing fleets, vessel owners, bunker traders, international cargo firms and major oil companies.

Already a proficient bunker / cargo trader with about 5 years' experience, to hit the right note in this role you will need to be intellectually nimble enough to analyse counterparty needs, be interested in the industry enough to follow and appreciate cargo movements in the area, and obviously commercially motivated enough to realise a good opportunity when it is in front of you.

An understanding of financial risk is important, as clients' financial standing must be verified and considered and all risks, both micro and macro, understood. You should be confident enough to do all.

The ability to write well is a non-negotiable requirement along with a high degree of interpersonal flair and sensitivity. With the ability to speak both English and preferably Portugese, the successful candidate should also be confident enough to effortlessly work a room and speak to anyone no matter their background. A high degree of cultural awareness, and emotional intelligence is vital. You must also be unashamedly financially motivated and be able to work productively without a high level of hand holding.

A fair amount of international travel will be required for this role.

If you satisfy all the above, a high base salary, a healthy bonus structure and all the other benefits that befit such a key client facing role in a dynamic fast growing ambitious organisation, awaits..

Intrigued? Than contact me. I would love to help.



vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com