Quadrise Industrial MSAR Morocco Trial Delay on Mechancial Failure

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Moroccan trial: delay. File Image / Pixabay.

Emulsion fuel oil producer Quadrise has reported a delay to its industrial fuel trial in Morocco.

The delay was caused by a faulty part which is to be replaced after which the trial will resume, the company said this week.

"A replacement part has been purchased and expedited so that we can restart the operational production test at the next opportunity," said Quadrise chief executive Jason Miles.

In addition to supplying industrial plants, Quadrise's product, MSAR, which is emulsified with water, to produce a fuel with lower emissions by mass, can be used as bunker fuel.

Marine fuel trials with box ship operator MSC are set to start at the end of the year.