Container Fire 'Under Control' at Iskenderun Port After Turkish Earthquake

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Earthquake: widespread destruction. File Image / Pixabay.

A container fire at the stricken port of Iskenderun in southern Turkey has been brought under control.

The port stopped operations following the earthquake that struck the southern Turkish and northern Syrian region on Monday night.

Ships waiting to dock should use other ports the country's maritime authority has said according to Reuters.

The cause of the container fire is unknown but it could be linked to plastic raw materials or chemicals, a source was cited as saying.

Casualties from the earthquake, which measured 7.8 on the Richter scale, have climbed steadily and many buildings have been destroyed.

An international relief effort has been mounted to support the Turkish authorities' rescue efforts.