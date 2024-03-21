Malik Energy Breaks Company Record for Bunker Delivery Size

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company delivered 1,600 m3 of bunkers to a ship at Thyborøn in Denmark on Tuesday. Image Credit: Malik Energy

Marine fuels firm Malik Energy has carried out the largest bunker delivery in the company history.

The company delivered 1,600 m3 of bunkers to a ship at Thyborøn in Denmark on Tuesday, it said in a LinkedIn post.

The delivery was made both ex-pipe and using the company's barge the Gaia Nordic.

"It is a milestone for us to be able to deliver such a large quantity and contribute to the maritime sector on this scale," the company said in the post.

"We want to thank our fantastic team for their dedication and expertise that made this achievement possible."

Malik Energy has been operating as a physical bunker supplier since 2011, known until the start of last year as Nordic Marine Oil.