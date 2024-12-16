Mabanaft Signs Biofuel Bunker Deal With Hapag-Lloyd

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company supplied Hapag-Lloyd's boxship the Delaware Express with a first test delivery of 1,000 mt of a bio-VLSFO blend. Image Credit: Mabanaft

Energy company Mabanaft has signed a deal to supply Hapag-Lloyd with biofuel bunker blends.

The company supplied Hapag-Lloyd's boxship the Delaware Express with a first test delivery of 1,000 mt of a bio-VLSFO blend at Hamburg on December 12, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The firm expects additional volumes to follow in 2025.

"The demands on the shipping industry to use cleaner fuels will continue to increase in the coming years," Helmut Oldekamp, head of marine fuels and industry at Mabanaft, said in the statement.

"We are prepared for this and will support our customers in the best possible way with solutions for the energy transition."

Mabanaft is planning to expand biofuel sales at Hamburg to play a greater role in the global market for these blends.