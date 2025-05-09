MFA to Host Athens Workshop, Drinks & Dinner Event

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The event will take place during the afternoon of Wednesday May 28th at the Golf Prive venue in Glyfada, followed by a drinks reception and dinner in the evening.

The Marine Fuels Alliance (MFA) is set to host an industry discussion workshop, drink, and dinner event in Athens, Greece.

The event will take place during the afternoon of Wednesday May 28th at the Golf Prive venue in Glyfada, followed by a drinks reception and dinner in the evening.

Discussions will focus on the four 'focus areas' of Decarbonisation, Digitalisation, Operations & Technical, and Risk.

"Along with Guest Speakers to introduce each section, we will have an area for companies wishing to display and promote new digital solutions and platforms throughout the day," MFA Executive Officer, Anthony Mollet, told Ship & Bunker.

The workshop follows the MFA's full day workshop event held in London last year.

"The Workshop will again provide fantastic opportunity for guests to discuss critical issues in their business in a truly collaborative format," Mollet added.

"The MFA will then continue its work to develop valuable guides and resources as a result of the comments and feedback form the day."

The event is open to all in the industry.

Readers interested in attending can learn more here: https://marinefuelsalliance.com/events/mfa-workshop-and-drinks-glyfada/