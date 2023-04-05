BUNKER JOBS: Unerco Bunkering Seeks Marine Fuel Trader in Turkey

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday April 5, 2023

Turkish marine fuels firm Unerco Bunkering and Trading is seeking to hire a trader in Istanbul.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in sales, preferably in bunker trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Responsible for the physical trading of marine fuels
  • Performing day-to-day trading activities whilst developing new business with ship owners, operators, traders and end-users
  • Contributing to sales margin and volume by promoting relations with existing and new international and domestic clients
  • Preparing documentation of the deals, kyc forms and related necessary paperwork
  • Tracking and keeping reports of the demands received on a daily basis
  • Following up circulating vessels in real time

