EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Unerco Bunkering Seeks Marine Fuel Trader in Turkey
Wednesday April 5, 2023
The role is based in the company's Istanbul office. Image Credit: Unerco Bunkering and Trading
Turkish marine fuels firm Unerco Bunkering and Trading is seeking to hire a trader in Istanbul.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in sales, preferably in bunker trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Responsible for the physical trading of marine fuels
- Performing day-to-day trading activities whilst developing new business with ship owners, operators, traders and end-users
- Contributing to sales margin and volume by promoting relations with existing and new international and domestic clients
- Preparing documentation of the deals, kyc forms and related necessary paperwork
- Tracking and keeping reports of the demands received on a daily basis
- Following up circulating vessels in real time
