BUNKER JOBS: Unerco Bunkering Seeks Marine Fuel Trader in Turkey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Istanbul office. Image Credit: Unerco Bunkering and Trading

Turkish marine fuels firm Unerco Bunkering and Trading is seeking to hire a trader in Istanbul.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in sales, preferably in bunker trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for the physical trading of marine fuels

Performing day-to-day trading activities whilst developing new business with ship owners, operators, traders and end-users

Contributing to sales margin and volume by promoting relations with existing and new international and domestic clients

Preparing documentation of the deals, kyc forms and related necessary paperwork

Tracking and keeping reports of the demands received on a daily basis

Following up circulating vessels in real time

