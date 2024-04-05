New Bunker Trading Firm Launches in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mads Haglund is trading director of the new firm. Image Credit: Mads Haglund / LinkedIn

A new bunker trading firm has been launched in Denmark.

The company, called Bunker Relation, is based in Esbjerg and will focus on bunker and lubricant trading as well as additional shipping services, Mads Haglund, trading director of the new firm, told Ship & Bunker on Friday.

Haglund was previously a trader at OceanEXL in Dubai from July to December of last year, and had earlier served as a trader for Monjasa from 2022 to 2023.

Haglund has started the company in partnership with Anders Nolting Bundgaard, who will serve as CFO.

"We at Bunker Relation are a young dynamic team of experienced traders," the company said on its website.

"Our focus is always on you as our client and how we best can accommodate your requests.

"We build on trust and personal relationships."