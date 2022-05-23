Mediterranean ECA High on Agenda at IBIA Istanbul Conference Next Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA's 'New Regional Dynamics and the Move to a Green Shipping Future', will be an in-person event at the Raffles Hotel in Istanbul on June 22. File Image / Pixabay

Discussions over the potential impact of the Mediterranean being designated a 0.1% sulfur emissions control area (ECA) will be high on the agenda at industry body IBIA's conference in Istanbul next month.

The IMO's next Marine Environment Protection Committee in June is set to examine a proposal to set a 0.1% sulfur emission limit for ships in the Mediterranean, mirroring the ECA in the north of Europe. The measure could come into force as soon as 2025 if approved and adopted, and would have a profound impact on bunker demand at ports around the Mediterranean.

The proposal will be a key item on the agenda at an IBIA event in Istanbul next month. The one-day conference, titled 'New Regional Dynamics and the Move to a Green Shipping Future', will be an in-person event at the Raffles Hotel in Istanbul on June 22, hosted by IBIA in partnership with the Turkish Chamber of Shipping.

The event will include sessions on the following topics:

Clean Shipping & Decarbonisation – The Proposed Mediterranean Emission Control Area and Shipping's Decarbonisation Goals

Alternative Fuels

Carbon Regulation: EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) and Future Carbon Regulations

The event will also have an exhibition hall, in-depth presentations, a series of panel discussions with questions from the audience and a cocktail dinner.

