Container Lines Double Emissions Surcharges for Asia-Europe Trade

by Ship & Bunker News Team

While carriers expect lower bunker fuel costs in 2025, overall fuel expenses for European port calls will rise due to increasing regulatory costs. File Image / Pixabay

Container lines have doubled emissions-related surcharges on customers for the Asia-Europe trade route, as they seek to offset the costs of the EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime regulations.

Sector specialist Alphaliner reports that while carriers anticipate lower bunker fuel costs in 2025, overall fuel expenses for European port calls are expected to rise due to growing regulatory costs.

Chinese container line COSCO has implemented one of the steepest year-on-year surcharge increases this quarter on the Asia-Europe trade.

The Chinese carrier will now charge customers €71 per dry TEU, up from €28 in the same period last year—a 150% rise.

AP-Moller Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd will charge €46 and €42 per dry TEU, respectively, reflecting increases of 130% and 83%, while surcharges for HMM and ONE have risen by 100% and 91%, respectively.

The FuelEU Maritime regulations came into effect in January 2025, while the EU ETS for shipping has been in place since 2024.

Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

ICE EUA futures - representing the cost of certificates for one tonne of CO2 equivalent emissions on an intra-EU voyage - have averaged EUR 77.07/mtCO2e so far this year, up by 13.8% from an average of EUR 67.75/mtCO2e over the past 12 months.

The phasing-in of the EU-ETS has also increased costs. For 2024 shipping firms only had to buy EUAs to cover 40% of their emissions on intra-EU voyages, while in 2025 this figure has climbed to 70%.

The FuelEU Maritime regulation mandates steadily reducing carbon intensity of marine energy consumption, with a 2% reduction mandated for 2025. Most shipping firms are responding to this regulation by gradually introducing biofuel blends into their marine energy purchases.

"The cost of FuelEU to carriers is harder to quantify, and represents the more general cost of moving to alternative fuels," Alphaliner said.

Customers opting for green services from carriers like Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd are exempt from emissions surcharges. Maersk, for instance, offers a low-carbon shipment programme, allowing customers to benefit from GHG emissions reduction credits the company generates through biofuel and methanol use on its vessels.