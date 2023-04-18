Do Due Diligence for UK Oil Products Imports, Says Govt

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Due diligence required. File Image / Pixabay.

Importers of oil and oil products into the UK must be able to provide proof that such goods are not of Russian origin or risk contravening the sanctions rules in place against such products, the UK government has said.

All parts of the supply chain for oil imports to the UK are advised to undertake "the necessary due diligence to ensure that sanctions are not being circumvented directly or indirectly", according to updated UK government advice.

"Importers are also advised to include assurances that imports are not of Russian origin in contractual agreements.

"If an importer cannot prove that the oil or oil products being brought into the UK do not originate from Russia, the shipment or relevant portion of the cargo may not be allowed to unload or may be subject to forfeiture."

Following the ban on Russian crude oil imports, oil products from Russian were included under sanctions from February 5.