Lars Döring Leaves GP Global to Join New Hoyer Bunker Trading Unit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hoyer started MGO bunker supply at Hamburg in 2018. File Image / Pixabay

Lars Döring, who left OceanConnect as head of its Hamburg operation earlier this year to move to GP Global, has joined Wilhelm Hoyer GmbH & Co to help launch a new marine fuels trading unit, the company said Wednesday.

Hoyer Marine Trading GmbH will start trading on November 1, the company said in an emailed statement.

Hoyer started MGO bunker supply at Hamburg in 2018, as well as supplying by truck at various German ports before that. The company is now expanding into international bunker trading.

"We are pleased that we have been able to win Lars Döring for us who has more than 25 years experience in the bunker Industry and can help to further drive our strategic growth," Tim Heickmann, CEO of Hoyer Marine Trading, said in the statement.

"It is our plan to further expand the team which now starts with Lars Döring, Daniel Gustke and Nick Heickmann."