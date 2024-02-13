EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Cepsa Seeks Methanol/Ammonia Business Development Executive
Tuesday February 13, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least 10 years of relevant experience in commodity trading. Image Credit: Cepsa
Spanish energy company Cepsa is seeking to hire a renewable products senior originator in Madrid, with a particular focus on methanol and ammonia.
The company is looking for candidates with at least 10 years of relevant experience in commodity trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Lead Sustainable Methanol and Ammonia trading business development, including strategy development to maximize Cepsa's value.
- Lead on negotiating asset growth agreements, gaining internal approval where needed.
- Make decisions based on the principle of maximizing returns within agreed risk limits, adjusting portfolio accordingly, and ensuring compliance with regulatory framework.
- Keep up to date on market dynamics, develop fundamental views and support trading recommendations by working closely with the Business Intelligence team.
- Produce strategies to profit from Regulation & Sustainability arbitrage opportunities.
- Provide market and counterparty insight for the KYC process.
- Build quality relationships with industry participants.
