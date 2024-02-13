BUNKER JOBS: Cepsa Seeks Methanol/Ammonia Business Development Executive

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least 10 years of relevant experience in commodity trading. Image Credit: Cepsa

Spanish energy company Cepsa is seeking to hire a renewable products senior originator in Madrid, with a particular focus on methanol and ammonia.

The company is looking for candidates with at least 10 years of relevant experience in commodity trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Lead Sustainable Methanol and Ammonia trading business development, including strategy development to maximize Cepsa's value.

Lead on negotiating asset growth agreements, gaining internal approval where needed.

Make decisions based on the principle of maximizing returns within agreed risk limits, adjusting portfolio accordingly, and ensuring compliance with regulatory framework.

Keep up to date on market dynamics, develop fundamental views and support trading recommendations by working closely with the Business Intelligence team.

Produce strategies to profit from Regulation & Sustainability arbitrage opportunities.

Provide market and counterparty insight for the KYC process.

Build quality relationships with industry participants.

For more information, click here.