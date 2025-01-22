BUNKER JOBS: Malik Supply Seeks Trader in Aalborg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience in sales, knowledge of logistics and shipping and fluent English and Danish. Image Credit: Malik Supply

Marine fuel supplier Malik Supply is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Aalborg.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in sales, knowledge of logistics and shipping and fluent English and Danish, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

"The ideal candidate is an experienced and professional bunker trader or broker in international sales, you are well-versed in managing B2B relationships," the company said in the advertisement.

"We envision you having the ambition and innovative ideas to grow a client portfolio.

"You are confident in engaging with professional clients, offering them advice and assistance on complex matters."

