EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Malik Supply Seeks Trader in Aalborg
Marine fuel supplier Malik Supply is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Aalborg.
The company is looking for candidates with experience in sales, knowledge of logistics and shipping and fluent English and Danish, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
"The ideal candidate is an experienced and professional bunker trader or broker in international sales, you are well-versed in managing B2B relationships," the company said in the advertisement.
"We envision you having the ambition and innovative ideas to grow a client portfolio.
"You are confident in engaging with professional clients, offering them advice and assistance on complex matters."
