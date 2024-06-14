BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Cruise Fuel Supply Team Leader in Europe

The company is looking for candidates with experience and expertise in the cruise industry, and preferably in trading bunkers to this segment. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a team leader for its fuel suppliers team for the cruise segment in Europe.

The company is looking for candidates with experience and expertise in the cruise industry, and preferably in trading bunkers to this segment, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The role can be based in Copenhagen, Monaco or Middelfart.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Utilize your industry experience and drive to effectively lead and manage the cruise segment with a customer-oriented approach.

Deliver optimal solutions for both existing and new cruise customers.

Drive initiatives to adapt to customer needs, utilizing your experience within the cruise industry.

Break down the segment into manageable parts, making it marketable and finding innovative solutions to meet customer demands.

Serve as a specialist in bunker trading within the cruise sector, ensuring the high standards required for specialization in this area.

Buy and sell bunker fuels while optimizing solutions for customers.

Observe and understand market mechanisms, trends, and conditions to identify and pursue new business opportunities.

Guide customers on new fuels and carbon reduction.

