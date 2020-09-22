Jan De Nul Dredger Completes 2,000 Hours Running on Biofuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was dredging at ports in Northwest Europe while using the fuel. Image Credit: Jan De Nul Group

A dredger owned by the Jan De Nul Group has completed 2,000 hours running on biofuel, according to engineering company MAN Energy Solutions, which supplied the vessel's engines.

The Alexander von Humboldt has completed 2,000 hours running on a 100% renewable second-generation biofuel supplied by GoodFuels, MAN said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

This was the longest continuous use of 100% biofuel in the shipping industry so far, MAN said. The ship was dredging at ports in Northwest Europe while using the fuel.

"The achievement of this remarkable milestone is proof of the flexibility of our engines and a great success for the Jan De Nul Group, whose commitment to the decarbonisation of ship propulsion is exemplary," Patrice Mauger, head of region for Europe at MAN, said in the statement.