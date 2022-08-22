London Event to Explore Nuclear Power for Maritime

by Ship & Bunker News Team

London. File Image / Pixabay

Nuclear power firm Core Power are set to host an in-person event exploring the viability of using nuclear power for marine shipping.

The symposium on new nuclear in maritime will be held in London on 19th September 2022.

"The program will feature industry experts leading the discussion and presentation of the key topics of how new nuclear technologies can help power the maritime industry, and how the maritime industry can create a new dawn for advanced nuclear power," it says.

Historically, the barriers to using nuclear energy to power commercial vessels have proven to be insurmountable, and barring a few exceptions the technology is reserved for military applications only.

However, Core Power are among those who argue the current generation of nuclear technology, or 'new nuclear', can have both safe and commercially viable applications for the merchant fleet.

This can be either as direct power for a vessel, or in the production of potential future marine fuels including green hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol.

With the shipping industry aiming to fully decarbonize as soon as possible this century, and the inherent zero-emission nature of nuclear energy production, interest in new nuclear is beginning to gain momentum.

Only last week the US Government launched a new $800,000 study with ABS looking into the possibility of using nuclear power in commercial shipping.