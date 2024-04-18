Bunker Holding CCO Joins Triangle Energy Alliance Board

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Christoffer Berg Lassen joined the board of Triangle Energy Alliance in Southern Denmark as of April 9. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

The chief commercial officer of marine fuels group Bunker Holding has joined the board of a Danish firm focused on sustainable energy development and infrastructure.

Christoffer Berg Lassen joined the board of Triangle Energy Alliance in Southern Denmark as of April 9, Bunker Holding said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Bunker Holding is anticipating its presence on the company's board will help to develop its work on the maritime energy transition.

"Being the world's largest supplier of marine fuels means Bunker Holding Group has an enormous stake – and responsibility – in the transition of shipping towards alternative fuels," Lassen said in the statement.

"Further getting involved in projects and partnerships, like Triangle Energy Alliance, is at the core of accelerating the green transition as it allows us to share real-world experiences with partners in the energy sector and continue to position ourselves as the trusted advisors to fuel the future."