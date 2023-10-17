Giant Boxship LNG Bunkering Operation for TotalEnergies at Marseilles-Fos

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company used its delivery vessel the Gas Vitality for the operation. Image Credit: TotalEnergies Marine Fuels

French energy company TotalEnergies has bunkered a 24,100 TEU boxship with LNG at Marseilles-Fos for the first time.

The company delivered 6,350 m3 of LNG bunkers to MSC's container ship the Aaya at Marseilles-Fos last week, Louise Tricoire, vice president of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The company used its delivery vessel the Gas Vitality for the operation.

"Some 6,350 m3 of LNG was transferred smoothly and safely from the Gas Vitality LNG bunker vessel, thanks to an excellent cooperation between our teams at TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, the MSC team, the sea crew and the port team," Tricoire said.

"Well done to all involved for this new spot deal adding up to our LNG bunker experience."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.