UK Appoints New Maritime Minister in Cabinet Reshuffle

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Keir Mather was appointed parliamentary under-secretary of state in the Department for Transport with responsibility for aviation, maritime and security in last week's cabinet reshuffle. Image Credit: Department for Transport

The UK government has appointed a new maritime minister, just 14 months after the previous incumbent was appointed.

Keir Mather was appointed parliamentary under-secretary of state in the Department for Transport with responsibility for aviation, maritime and security in last week's cabinet reshuffle.

Mather first joined the UK's parliament as MP for Selby in 2023.

His predecessor in the role, Mike Kane, took on the job in July 2024 after the UK general election led to a change of government.

Mather takes on the role just before the start of London International Shipping Week, and will deliver a keynote speech at the launch of the main conference on September 17.