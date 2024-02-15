BUNKER JOBS: Shipping Firm Seeks Bunker Purchaser in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday February 15, 2024

A UK-based ship operator is seeking to hire a bunker purchaser in London.

Recruitment firm Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in back-to-back bunker trading or bunker procurement, and a strong understanding of the markets.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Research, analyze, and negotiate bunker fuel contracts with suppliers to secure cost-effective and high-quality fuel options.
  • Undertake back-to-back trading as a secondary objective.
  • Monitor market trends, fluctuations, and geopolitical factors affecting bunker fuel prices, providing timely recommendations to management.
  • Collaborate with internal stakeholders to forecast bunker fuel requirements and develop procurement strategies aligned with company goals.
  • Maintain strong relationships with bunker fuel suppliers, ensuring reliable and timely fuel deliveries.
  • Implement and adhere to industry regulations, compliance standards, and sustainability initiatives related to bunker fuel procurement.

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com