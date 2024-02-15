BUNKER JOBS: Shipping Firm Seeks Bunker Purchaser in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in back-to-back bunker trading or bunker procurement, and a strong understanding of the markets. Image Credit: Faststream Recruitment Group

A UK-based ship operator is seeking to hire a bunker purchaser in London.

Recruitment firm Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in back-to-back bunker trading or bunker procurement, and a strong understanding of the markets.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Research, analyze, and negotiate bunker fuel contracts with suppliers to secure cost-effective and high-quality fuel options.

Undertake back-to-back trading as a secondary objective.

Monitor market trends, fluctuations, and geopolitical factors affecting bunker fuel prices, providing timely recommendations to management.

Collaborate with internal stakeholders to forecast bunker fuel requirements and develop procurement strategies aligned with company goals.

Maintain strong relationships with bunker fuel suppliers, ensuring reliable and timely fuel deliveries.

Implement and adhere to industry regulations, compliance standards, and sustainability initiatives related to bunker fuel procurement.

For more information, click here.