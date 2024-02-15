EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Shipping Firm Seeks Bunker Purchaser in London
Thursday February 15, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in back-to-back bunker trading or bunker procurement, and a strong understanding of the markets. Image Credit: Faststream Recruitment Group
A UK-based ship operator is seeking to hire a bunker purchaser in London.
Recruitment firm Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in back-to-back bunker trading or bunker procurement, and a strong understanding of the markets.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Research, analyze, and negotiate bunker fuel contracts with suppliers to secure cost-effective and high-quality fuel options.
- Undertake back-to-back trading as a secondary objective.
- Monitor market trends, fluctuations, and geopolitical factors affecting bunker fuel prices, providing timely recommendations to management.
- Collaborate with internal stakeholders to forecast bunker fuel requirements and develop procurement strategies aligned with company goals.
- Maintain strong relationships with bunker fuel suppliers, ensuring reliable and timely fuel deliveries.
- Implement and adhere to industry regulations, compliance standards, and sustainability initiatives related to bunker fuel procurement.
