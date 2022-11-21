EMEA News
Dan-Bunkering Adds Two Traders in Copenhagen
Copenhagen is one of the company's three main European offices. File Image / Pixabay
Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has added two traders to its team in Copenhagen.
Marie-Louise Haahr has moved across to the Copenhagen team from the company's Middelfart office, and Benjamin Molbjerg Kristensen has joined the firm as a bunker trader in Copenhagen, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.
Kristensen was previously a trader for sister firm KPI OceanConnect.
"We are pleased to welcome Marie-Louise and Benjamin to our office in Copenhagen," Nicolai Troen, Copenhagen sales manager at Dan-Bunkering, said in the statement.
"They both bring experience from the industry and can contribute with valuable skills and dynamism to our team."
Contact details for the new team members are as follows:
Marie-Louise Haahr
Phone: +45 3345 5436
Mobile: +45 2829 1821
E-mail and Teams: malh@dan-bunkering.com
Benjamin Mølbjerg Kristensen
Phone: +45 3345 5432
Mobile: +45 2834 9257
E-mail and Teams: bekr@dan-bunkering.com