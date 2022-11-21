Dan-Bunkering Adds Two Traders in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Copenhagen is one of the company's three main European offices. File Image / Pixabay

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has added two traders to its team in Copenhagen.

Marie-Louise Haahr has moved across to the Copenhagen team from the company's Middelfart office, and Benjamin Molbjerg Kristensen has joined the firm as a bunker trader in Copenhagen, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Kristensen was previously a trader for sister firm KPI OceanConnect.

"We are pleased to welcome Marie-Louise and Benjamin to our office in Copenhagen," Nicolai Troen, Copenhagen sales manager at Dan-Bunkering, said in the statement.

"They both bring experience from the industry and can contribute with valuable skills and dynamism to our team."

Contact details for the new team members are as follows:

Marie-Louise Haahr

Phone: +45 3345 5436

Mobile: +45 2829 1821

E-mail and Teams: malh@dan-bunkering.com

Benjamin Mølbjerg Kristensen

Phone: +45 3345 5432

Mobile: +45 2834 9257

E-mail and Teams: bekr@dan-bunkering.com