EVENT INFO: Barcelona Bunker Fuel Conference

The S&P Global Commodity Insights Barcelona Bunker Fuel Conference, taking place on December 1-2 2022 in Barcelona, Spain, will explore the outlook for the European bunker market by reviewing bunker fuel supply and demand, pricing trends, shipping markets, the supply chain, alternative fuels and future regulatory milestones.

By attending you will hear expert insights about:

Current market conditions in Europe against a backdrop of high uncertainly in the bunker market.

Bunker market trends and pricing in a 0.50% Sulfur world as new regulations emerge

The outlook for the supply chain by reviewing the shipping market and providing the latest developments in European bunker buying and supplying

Which future fuels have potential in the bunker market specifically LNG and biofuels such as Ammonia and Methanol, hydrogen

A look ahead to the next wave of regulatory milestones, possible geopolitical scenarios & considering their impact on the European bunker market

For more information please visit: https://plattsinfo.spglobal.com/Barcelona-Bunker-Fuel-2022.html

Agenda highlights include:

Keynote: Bunker Market in uncertain times

Reviewing the critical role of the marine fuels industry within the global economy

Views on the impact of recent events on the bunker market

HSFO availability (likely challenging on regional ports ) how scrubber fitted vessels ROI slowed and financial challenge for the vessel owners who are switching to VLSFO

The state of the market post COVID-19

Peter Zachariassen, CEO, Bunker One

Panel discussion - Leaders discuss key headlines shaping the bunker market’s agenda

Russia/Ukraine impact

Outlook for VLSFO and overall demand

New fuels for the industry (ammonia, methanol, hydrogen & LNG)

Credit challenges

Contamination of fuels

Preparing for growth in the bunker market at a time of volatility

Michael Malamen, Global Commercial Manager, Board Member, PMG Holding

Guido Cardullo, Head of Business Development, Fratelli Cosulich

Carsten Ladekjaer, CEO, Glander International

Chris Chatterton, COO, Methanol Institute

Regulation outlook for the bunker market

Keeping abreast What’s next from the IMO – 2030 and IMO 2050 regulation

Looking at possible achievable outcomes and enforcement. How to ensure compliance with these regulations

The new carbon intensity indicator (CII) set for January 2023. What is it? What could be the impact? How will it be implemented and how might it tighten as a regulation between January and 2030

New regulation on biofuels

Unni Einemo, Director, The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA)

Future risk & looking ahead; what is the next crisis for the bunker market?

Global uncertainly is greater now than for many years

Risks under the radar

New pandemics and supply chains

Further lock downs in China and impacts

Rob McLeod, Head of Risk Solutions, Hartree

Shipowners Panel – what is the path to net zero carbon in the bunker industry over the next 20 years?

Shipowners discuss bunker licensing, Mass Flow Meters and new ECA’s in Europe

Challenges of reducing GHG emissions on shipping

Drive towards large zero -carbon cargo ships

Bridging or Transition Fuels: LNG and Methanol

Discussing Ammonia and Hydrogen

Kenneth Dam, Global Head of Bunkering, TFG Marine

Michael McNamara, VP, Global Fuel Sourcing, Carnival

Sveta Ukkonen, Head of Marine Fuels & Services, Neste

Rustin Edwards, Head of Fuel Oil Procurement, Euronav

Jan Christensen, Senior Director Global Fuel Purchasing, Hapag-Lloyd

