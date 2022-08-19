EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Claver GmbH Seeks Trader/Vessel Operator in Germany
The firm is based in Leer. Image Credit: Claver GmbH
Marine fuels trader Claver GmbH is seeking to hire a bunker trader and vessel operator in Germany.
The company is looking for candidates with a completed apprenticeship in shipping, good written and spoken English and experience in commercial vessel operations or bunker trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The Leer-based firm describes itself as 'a newly founded company acting as bunker trader and service provider for the maritime industry'.
"The core business is the bunker procurement for an exclusive fleet of general cargo vessels but not limited to the competitive trading in the bunker industry," the company said in the advertisement.
