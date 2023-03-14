MFM Retrofit for TFG Marine Bunker Barge in Malta

by Ship & Bunker News Team

One third of the company's barges had the measurement systems fitted as of the end of September. Image Credit: TFG Marine

A bunker barge working for global supplier TFG Marine at Malta has been fitted with a mass flow meter.

The Endo Sirocco, chartered by TFG Marine, was fitted with a mass flow meter from Metcore International last month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

One third of the company's barges had the measurement systems fitted as of the end of September, shareholder Trafigura said in its annual report late last year, and further installations are set to be carried out over the next two years.

"The IFS Endo Sirocco is the first barge in Mediterranean to operate in line with these certification standards, marking another milestone in TFG Marine's mission to modernise the marine fuels supply industry," TFG said in Monday's post.

"If you want to receive accurate, fully transparent and hassle-free deliveries on your marine fuels, get in touch with our European supply team."