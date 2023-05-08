IMO Secretary General Attends Coronation of UK's King Charles III

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Attendees included about 100 heads of state, and international representatives from more than 203 countries. Image Credit: BBC

IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim attended the coronation of the UK's King Charles III on Saturday.

Lim was among the congregation of more than 2,200 people at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. Attendees included about 100 heads of state, and international representatives from more than 203 countries.

The ceremony was last held in June 1953 for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Lim paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth following her death last year.

"The entire membership of the International Maritime Organization and the staff share the grief with deep sympathy at this difficult time," he said.

"I had the immense honour and privilege to meet Her Majesty here at IMO.

"Her genuine interest in shipping and maritime matters was remarkable."

Queen Elizabeth opened the IMO's then-new headquarters in 1983, and visited the organisation again in 2018 to mark its 70th anniversary.