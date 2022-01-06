Oman Oil Marketing Company Launches Sohar Physical Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Omani suppliers are seeking to double bunker sales in the country this year. File Image / Pixabay

The Oman Oil Marketing Company has launched a new physical supply operation at the Port of Sohar.

The company recently bunkered the gas carrier Sohar LNG at Sohar Anchorage using its barge the MT Alpha, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday. The firm plans to offer both VLSFO and LSMGO at Sohar.

Last month the company opened a new bunker terminal at Duqm, saying it hopes to develop the port as a strategic bunkering hub for the region.

"We look forward to developing our bunkering capabilities at the Port of Sohar and across the Sultanate of Oman, taking advantage of our strategic location close to international shipping lanes, availability of high-quality fuel products, competitive pricing, and a wide range of other ship services," the company said in Thursday's statement.

Bunker supplier Hormuz Marine has said the Omani market aims to double bunker sales to about 15,000 mt/month this year.