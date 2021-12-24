Oman Targets Doubling of Bunker Demand Next Year: Hormuz Marine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oman is seeking to take a growing share of the Middle Eastern bunker market. File Image / Pixabay

The Omani bunker market is seeking to double its marine fuel sales next year, according to local supplier Hormuz Marine.

Bunker sales in Oman currently total about 5,000-8,000 mt/month, Sulaiman Al Hadhrami, CEO of Hormuz Marine, told Ship & Bunker on Friday. The next goal is to take that total to 15,000 mt/month.

"This is our target for the next six months," Al Hadhrami said.

The next goal will be to increase the figure to 25,000 mt/month.

Hormuz is a physical supplier in Oman, winning the contract to launch physical bunker supply at Sohar in August. The firm is also a physical supplier by truck at Salalah.

"Growing Sohar is our biggest target for now," Al Hadhrami said.

The company is also a back-to-back trader at other ports across Oman, supporting sales to Oman Shipping in conjunction with Oman Oil.

The Oman Oil Marketing Company recently opened a new bunker terminal at the Port of Duqm, offering VLSFO, HSFO and LSMGO deliveries by barge.