Oman Targets Doubling of Bunker Demand Next Year: Hormuz Marine

Friday December 24, 2021

The Omani bunker market is seeking to double its marine fuel sales next year, according to local supplier Hormuz Marine.

Bunker sales in Oman currently total about 5,000-8,000 mt/month, Sulaiman Al Hadhrami, CEO of Hormuz Marine, told Ship & Bunker on Friday. The next goal is to take that total to 15,000 mt/month.

"This is our target for the next six months," Al Hadhrami said.

The next goal will be to increase the figure to 25,000 mt/month.

Hormuz is a physical supplier in Oman, winning the contract to launch physical bunker supply at Sohar in August. The firm is also a physical supplier by truck at Salalah.

"Growing Sohar is our biggest target for now," Al Hadhrami said.

The company is also a back-to-back trader at other ports across Oman, supporting sales to Oman Shipping in conjunction with Oman Oil.

The Oman Oil Marketing Company recently opened a new bunker terminal at the Port of Duqm, offering VLSFO, HSFO and LSMGO deliveries by barge.

