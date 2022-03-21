BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Marine Credit Analyst

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join the WFS team in London. Image Credit: World Fuel Services

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a marine credit analyst in London.

The firm is looking for candidates with previous experience in an analytical role and a degree in accounting, economics, finance or business, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following key duties and responsibilities for the role:

Perform credit and financial analysis on new and existing customers in order to recommend credit limits and terms for Credit Committee consideration

Control and administer credit process from credit submission to approval and subsequently activation/updating

Make sound decisions on credit approvals within assigned Designation of Authority

Ability to monitor delivered exposures on marine portfolio, review lines in response to market changes and as credit policy dictates

Ensure proper internal controls and compliance with policies and procedures

Creating/preparing various reports for management

Maintaining/updating credit files in paper and electronic form as needed

Stay abreast of key freight and commodity market fundamentals as part of developing knowledge of clients and the sectors that they operate in

Work closely with the rest of the credit team globally

Other ad-hoc tasks as assigned from time to time

