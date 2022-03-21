EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Marine Credit Analyst
Monday March 21, 2022
The successful candidate will join the WFS team in London. Image Credit: World Fuel Services
Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a marine credit analyst in London.
The firm is looking for candidates with previous experience in an analytical role and a degree in accounting, economics, finance or business, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.
The advertisement lists the following key duties and responsibilities for the role:
- Perform credit and financial analysis on new and existing customers in order to recommend credit limits and terms for Credit Committee consideration
- Control and administer credit process from credit submission to approval and subsequently activation/updating
- Make sound decisions on credit approvals within assigned Designation of Authority
- Ability to monitor delivered exposures on marine portfolio, review lines in response to market changes and as credit policy dictates
- Ensure proper internal controls and compliance with policies and procedures
- Creating/preparing various reports for management
- Maintaining/updating credit files in paper and electronic form as needed
- Stay abreast of key freight and commodity market fundamentals as part of developing knowledge of clients and the sectors that they operate in
- Work closely with the rest of the credit team globally
- Other ad-hoc tasks as assigned from time to time
For more information, click here.