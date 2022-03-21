BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Marine Credit Analyst

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday March 21, 2022

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a marine credit analyst in London.

The firm is looking for candidates with previous experience in an analytical role and a degree in accounting, economics, finance or business, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following key duties and responsibilities for the role:

  • Perform credit and financial analysis on new and existing customers in order to recommend credit limits and terms for Credit Committee consideration
  • Control and administer credit process from credit submission to approval and subsequently activation/updating
  • Make sound decisions on credit approvals within assigned Designation of Authority
  • Ability to monitor delivered exposures on marine portfolio, review lines in response to market changes and as credit policy dictates
  • Ensure proper internal controls and compliance with policies and procedures
  • Creating/preparing various reports for management
  • Maintaining/updating credit files in paper and electronic form as needed
  • Stay abreast of key freight and commodity market fundamentals as part of developing knowledge of clients and the sectors that they operate in
  • Work closely with the rest of the credit team globally
  • Other ad-hoc tasks as assigned from time to time

